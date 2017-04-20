Sports

With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.

Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.

Mock draft: Eagles add to receiving corps with Washington's John Ross at No. 14

WR John Ross, Washington

Ross gives Carson Wentz a speedy target, and the two can develop together. Cornerback is a bigger need for the Eagles, but they can get one in a later round.

