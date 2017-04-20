With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Redskins go offense first with Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey at No. 17
|Master Tesfatsion
RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
The Redskins could use depth along the defensive line, but they just need to add talent. Period. McCaffrey gives them a versatile weapon as a running back and wide receiver, plus he's a threat on special teams as a returner.