With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will played the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Scroll for complete results for picks 1-32.
Mock draft: Saints select LSU CB Tre'Davious White with No. 32 pick
|Larry Holder
CB Tre’Davious White, LSU
Sean Payton has made it no secret that the Saints still need to add multiple cornerbacks. This pick might actually be used to trade with New England to acquire CB Malcolm Butler. If not, White makes sense for the Saints at a position of need.