Sports

With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ beat writer mock draft.

Beat writers from around the country will played the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Scroll for complete results for picks 1-32.

Mock draft: Saints select LSU CB Tre'Davious White with No. 32 pick

Larry Holder
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

CB Tre’Davious White, LSU

Sean Payton has made it no secret that the Saints still need to add multiple cornerbacks. This pick might actually be used to trade with New England to acquire CB Malcolm Butler. If not, White makes sense for the Saints at a position of need.

Larry Holder, New Orleans Times-Picayune

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
75°