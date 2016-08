The Broncos took a touchback to start on their own 25 yard line before calling on quarterback Trevor Siemian to use his arm.

Siemian threw a deep pass over the middle to Demaryius Thomas on his first throw, but the ball fell incomplete. No matter. He tried it at a shorter distance, but found the same result.

He had better luck with tight end Emmanuel Sanders, connecting on an 11-yard throw on third down for a first.Siemian went to the Thomas well one more time with a deep throw to the left, which the wideout caught only he was out of bounds.

He threw again on third, but Thomas came down short of a first. Denver tried running, but again came up one yard short. Turnover on downs.