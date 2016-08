Case Keenum's day is over and rookie Jared Goff is now in the game.

On his first play, Goff handed the ball to running back Malcolm Brown, who got one positive yard. Goff completed his first pass, a five-yard throw to receiver Brian Quick to set up a third and 4.

Goff kept the ball on the next play, attempting a slide with his right leg forward. He got a bit stuck on the turf, but appeared to be fine walking off the field.

Punter Johnny Hekker then delivered a 54-yard punt to put the Broncos on their own 33-yard line.