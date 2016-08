Jared Goff takes a big sack, Rams punt

It's too bad Jared Goff doesn't have eyes in the back of his head, otherwise he might have been able to avoid that series ending sack from linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Goff opened the Rams' short, three-play drive with an incomplete toss to rookie receiver Michael Thomas. Running back Aaron Green gained two on a carry before Goff suffered that sack.

Johnny Hekker's punt went 49 yards, but the Broncos will still start with the ball in L.A. territory on the 49-yard line.