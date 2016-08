The Rams opened up their second possesion with another run by running back Benny Cunningham.

Then quarterback Case Keenum hit Kenny Britt on a crossing route for a 19-yard gain. Cunningham went right back to work, this time with more success, with a five-yard run before Keenum got another pass-catcher involved.

Tight end Lance Kendricks caught a floater and went 15-yards for another first down and L.A.'s first trip into Denver territory. But that's where the drive would stall.

Cunningham had a short run, but then Keenum had two straight incomplete passes before the Rams punted.