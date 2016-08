Case Keenum has made a number of meaningful connections in his third exhibition game.

Keenum executed a nine-play drive which ended in a field goal that featured catches by tight end Lance Kendricks, receiver Brian Quick, rookie tight end Tyler Higbee.

Running back Benny Cunningham began the drive with a seven-yard run followed by a 23-yard catch by Kendricks and an eight yarder by Quick.

Then Keenum got tricky, faking a quarterback draw and tossing down to the left side where the Higbee was lined up as a receiver on the outside for an 11-yard gain.

The drive died on the 11-yard line after a short run by running back Malcolm Brown, a two-yard catch by Quick and an incomplete pass.

Greg Zuerlein was then good for his first field goal of the exhibition season, a 29-yarder to put the Rams up 3-0.