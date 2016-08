Rams defensive back Marcus Roberson didn't stand a chance.

Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas caught a big throw from Trevor Siemian in rythmn, with one hand as the defender looked back for the ball. The play went 43 yards and to top it off Roberson was flagged for pass interference on the play, though it was declined.

The Rams stuffed Broncos running back C.J. Anderson on the next play before second-year pro Christian Bryant nearly picked off the Denver passer.

On the next play, defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks broke through the line and ran into the Broncos quarterback, forcing an incomplete throw on third-and-11, which set up a 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

The Rams took a knee after the kick.

Denver leads L.A., 10-9.