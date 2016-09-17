Sports Brigham Young Cougars UCLA defeats BYU, 17-14 Sept. 17, 2016, 10:58 p.m. UCLA (2-1) defeated Brigham Young (1-2), 17-14, in Provo, Utah on Saturday. Sept. 17, 2016 9:55 p.m. Sept. 17, 2016, 9:55 p.m. BYU gets on the board, but UCLA still leads 17-7 in the third Jesse Dougherty BYU gets on the board, but UCLA still leads 17-7 in the third BYU's offense was futile for close to 38 minutes before piecing together its first scoring drive of the night. With 3:07 left in the third, a one-yard run by Jamaal Williams pulled the Cougars to within two scores of UCLA at 17-7.BYU gained traction on Taysom Hill's 16-yard pass to Hunter Marshall, and then went to UCLA's 25-yard line on a six-yard pass from Hill to Williams. Two Bruins penalties — the first holding by Fabian Moreau, and the second a pass interference call on Nate Meadors — put the Cougars on the doorstep of UCLA's end zone. Three plays later, a replay review confirmed that Williams crossed the plane to put BYU on the board. Latest updatesCopyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times