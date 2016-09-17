BYU gets on the board, but UCLA still leads 17-7 in the third

BYU's offense was futile for close to 38 minutes before piecing together its first scoring drive of the night.

With 3:07 left in the third, a one-yard run by Jamaal Williams pulled the Cougars to within two scores of UCLA at 17-7.

BYU gained traction on Taysom Hill's 16-yard pass to Hunter Marshall, and then went to UCLA's 25-yard line on a six-yard pass from Hill to Williams.

Two Bruins penalties — the first holding by Fabian Moreau, and the second a pass interference call on Nate Meadors — put the Cougars on the doorstep of UCLA's end zone.

Three plays later, a replay review confirmed that Williams crossed the plane to put BYU on the board.