Josh Rosen stepped up into the pocket and threw a dart to tight end Nate Iese over the middle.

But Iese bobbled the ball while falling to the ground, and BYU linebacker Fred Warner took the ball out of the tight end's hands. After a replay review, Rosen's fourth interception of the season was confirmed.

The turnover, which was the first of the game, gave the Cougars great field position at the UCLA 34-yard line. The game is still scoreless with five minutes left in the first quarter.