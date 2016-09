Here are some stats from a slow first quarter in Provo:

UCLA

- Quarterback Josh Rosen finished the first quarter 6 for 12 for 73 yards. He also threw his fourth interception of the season.

- Three different running backs carried the ball for UCLA, which is without leading rusher Soso Jamabo. Nate Starks made his first appearance of the season but has just two yards on two carries. In total, the Bruins have run five times for eight yards.

- Mossi Johnson caught a team-high two passes for 26 yards in the first quarter. Darren Andrews had a 35-yard catch on the Bruins' current drive, which has them deep inside BYU territory.

BYU

- BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is 3 for 11 for 51 yards.

- The Cougars have been even worse than UCLA on the ground, rushing eight times for negative-three yards.

- Hill completed his three passes to three difference receivers in the first quarter, and the biggest gain through the air was a 39-yard pass to Jamaal Williams.