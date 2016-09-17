UCLA leads BYU, 17-10, in the fourth after J.J. Molson misses field goal
Jesse Dougherty
The game heated up, and so did Josh Rosen.
But after Rosen led UCLA into BYU territory, the drive stalled and freshman kicker J.J. Molson pushed a 38-yard field goal wide right.
After the miss, the Bruins lead the Cougars 17-7 as BYU takes over with 13:33 left in the game.
Nate Iese, who bobbled the pass on Rosen's first-quarter interception, redeemed himself with a 29-yard catch to extend the empty drive. Rosen then hung in the pocket and hit Darren Andrews with an 11-yard pass, and found Ishmael Adams for 27 yards after a holding call set the Bruins back.
On the next series of downs, Rosen found Nate Starks while being tackled by his ankles. But Starks fell a few yards short of the first-down marker, and Molson's try sailed outside of the right goal post.