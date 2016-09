UCLA Josh Rosen found fullback Cameron Griffin for a six-yard touchdown pass with 12:50 left in the second quarter. The score put the Bruins ahead 7-0.

UCLA started the game with two short drives and an interception, and quarterback Josh Rosen found Darren Andrews for a 35-yard gain on the second play of the Bruins' fourth drive.

Andrew was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play — moving UCLA back 15 yards and out of BYU territory — but the big gain ignited an otherwise lethargic offense.

UCLA then went for it on fourth and inches, and moved back into Cougars territory with the help of two BYU penalties on the same play.

After a break at the end of the first quarter, UCLA used back-to-back runs by Nate Starks to set up first and goal from the four-yard line.

Two plays later, Griffin found a hole in BYU's defense and caught the first score of the game while falling to the grass.