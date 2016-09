UCLA's pass rush was virtually non-existent in its first two games of the season. But the Bruins' front seven came to play against BYU.

In the first two games of the season: One sack.

So far tonight: Two, before halftime.

The Bruins' first sack of was by Rick Wade in the first quarter. The second came from Kenny Young and ended the Cougars' most recent drive. BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is capable of extending plays with his legs, but UCLA's pass rush has been all over him in the early going.