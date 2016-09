Give this round to Texas A&M, 10-9, in what doesn't look at this early stage like a battle of college football heavyweights.

Welterweights?

Neither team has run the ball with any consistency, which may be the best reason neither has done very well finishing drives.

UCLA has run for 79 yards in 19 carries, but 32 yards came on one run by Bolu Olorunfunmi. Soso Jamabo has 53 yards in 13 carries.

Texas A&M has run for 103 yards in 17 carries, but 42 of the yards came on one run by Trayveon Williams.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, with one interception.

Trevor Knight has completed 14 of 21 passes for 100 yards for the Aggies.

Each team has one turnover that led to a field goal.