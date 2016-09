So ... about that UCLA offense.

It just scored 15 points in the last minute and 40 seconds.

A 62-yard pass play from Josh Rosen to Kenneth Walker III pulled UCLA within two points, and Rosen connected with Austin Roberts on a pass for the tie.

On the touchdown play, Rosen rolled to his right and, off balance, lofted a pass that Walker came back for between two defenders. He then steadied himself and ran the final 23 yards for the score.

Before the two-point play, there was some confusion on the UCLA sideline, and the Bruins were forced to take a timeout as the play clock wound down, but after Rosen took the snap, he found Roberts wide open in the middle of the field.