Quarterback Josh Rosen looked as sharp as he had all day on UCLA's most recent possession.

He was done in by his receivers.

First, Jordan Lasley dropped a pass that might have gone for a touchdown. Rosen delivered a strike that hit Lasley right in the hands, and in full stride, but got nothing to show for a it.

After that, a run went no where (no surprise there) and Rosen completed back-to-back passes for 33 yards.

On the next play, another Rosen pass hit Alex Van Dyke right in the hands, then popped in the air, where it was picked off by Justin Evans.

Texas A&M leads, 24-9, with 7:18 remaining in the game.

Rosen has completed 20 of 37 passes for 222 yards, with two interceptions -- the first his fault, the second not.