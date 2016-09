A two-deep UCLA lineup was distributed in the Kyle Field press box before the team’s opener against Texas A&M, which might have left Bruins Coach Jim Mora aghast.

Mora is not a fan of formal depth charts and never releases them. The one handed out in the press box might partially explain his disdain.

It included defensive end Deon Hollins and fullback Cameron Griffin, both expected to miss the game because they had not fully recovered from concussions.

The two-deep also showed Soso Jamabo and Ishmael Adams both wearing No. 1, but the jersey was worn only by Adams. Jamabo was wearing No. 9.

Mora’s primary issue with depth charts is the variety of players he shuffles through different positions, with only a handful of spots being filled by a bona fide starter.