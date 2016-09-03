Texas A&M kicks back, takes 10-9 lead over UCLA at the half

Neither of these teams is very good at finishing a drive.
Texas A&M got a 22-yard kickoff return by Keith Ford, followed by a 42-yard run by Trayveon Williams and eventually moved the ball to UCLA's 5.
And stalled.
A third-down pass sailed wide, which was followed by a 23-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera that sailed just barely inside the left upright.
If it ends up meaning anything later, UCLA's JJ Molson looks a lot steadier than LaCamera.
OK, make that steadier on short kicks.
Molson missed wide right on a 48-yard try with two seconds left in the half.
However, his coaches didn't help him much.
UCLA had third-and-one with seven seconds left and might have run a play to get the freshman from Montreal a little closer.
But Bruins coaches took so long to huddle on the sideline, the play clock ran down and they had to take their final timeout.
That left Molson with a long attempt, and his miss left Texas A&M with a halftime lead.