Texas A&M kicks back, takes 10-9 lead over UCLA at the half

Neither of these teams is very good at finishing a drive.

Texas A&M got a 22-yard kickoff return by Keith Ford, followed by a 42-yard run by Trayveon Williams and eventually moved the ball to UCLA's 5.

And stalled.

A third-down pass sailed wide, which was followed by a 23-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera that sailed just barely inside the left upright.

If it ends up meaning anything later, UCLA's JJ Molson looks a lot steadier than LaCamera.

::

OK, make that steadier on short kicks.

Molson missed wide right on a 48-yard try with two seconds left in the half.

However, his coaches didn't help him much.

UCLA had third-and-one with seven seconds left and might have run a play to get the freshman from Montreal a little closer.

But Bruins coaches took so long to huddle on the sideline, the play clock ran down and they had to take their final timeout.

That left Molson with a long attempt, and his miss left Texas A&M with a halftime lead.