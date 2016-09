UCLA's first drive of the second half stalled around midfield for one reason: a Josh Rosen pass to tight end Austin Roberts that was terribly short.

Roberts had broken free down the right seam, and there wasn't a defender within five yards of him, but Rosen's pass was underthrown so far that Roberts had to slam on the breaks and jackknife to his knees trying to scoop it.

Definitely not an NFL -- or even major-college football -- throw.

UCLA's punt pushed the Aggies back to their own 13, but Trevor Knight connected with Ricky Seals-Jones for a 33-yard gain on the first play and Texas A&M was off and running.

It took 11 plays for the Aggies to go 87 yards for a touchdown.

Trevor Knight scored it, powering past UCLA defenders just shy of the goal line and reaching the ball over.

The key play on the drive was a third-down holding call on Fabien Moreau in the end zone that gave the Aggies a first down at the UCLA 2.

Knight scored a play later.