For now, Trevor Knight of Texas A&M looks very much like the best quarterback on the field at College Station, Texas.

Knight and UCLA's Josh Rosen have each thrown 28 passes.

Knight has completed 18 for 202 yards, including an off-balance floater to Josh Reynolds that just resulted in a 40-yard touchdown.

Rosen has completed 15 passes for 161 yards for a UCLA offense that,so far, has looked a little lost.