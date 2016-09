It didn't take long for UCLA to regret not getting a touchdown after a first-and-goal from the Texas A&M five.

After settling for a field goal, the Bruins defense had no answer to a suddenly potent Aggies offense.

Texas A&M drove 70 yards in 11 plays -- six passes and five runs.

Quarterback Trevor Knight completed all six of his passes on the march, for 42 yards.

Keith Ford scored the touchdown on a seven-yard run.