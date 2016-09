For a couple of supposedly high-powered offenses, UCLA and Texas A&M didn't do much in the first quarter of their opener.

Neither team has been able to establish any kind of running game; each team has a turnover. And each team managed just one field goal attempt — each after a turnover.

The difference: JJ Molson made his for UCLA. Daniel LaCamera's hit the right upright for Texas A&M.

UCLA was backed up against its own end zone late in the first quarter, but a couple of Josh Rosen passes have moved the Bruins to their own 39 to start the second quarter.

Rosen completed six of eight passes for 62 yards in the first quarter. Tight end Trevor Roberts has two receptions for 24 yards.

However, Rosen often has been under a heavy rush.

Soso Jamabo has 15 yards in eight carries.

The Aggies have rushed for 19 yards in seven carries, and quarterback Trevor Knight has completed five of 10 passes.