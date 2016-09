UCLA's JJ Molson started this game having not made a field goal in college.

Now he has three in less than two quarters.

The question for UCLA is, will the Bruins live to regret it.

UCLA put another nice drive together, but for the second consecutive possession, was turned away without a touchdown after having first-and-goal.

Molson's field goal this time was from 23 yards out.

Josh Rosen completed passes of 12 yards to Elridge Massington and 25 yards to Darren Andrews, but his third-down pass in the end zone was nearly picked off by Nick Harvey.