One of those good news, bad news situations for UCLA football fans.

The good: The Bruins just tacked on another three points on a JJ Molson field goal, this one from 20 yards.

Another positive: The Bruins did it after starting on their own four yard line.

The bad: The Bruins did it after starting on their own four yard line -- and having first and goal at the Texas A&M five.

The big play for UCLA was a 32-yard run by Bolu Olorunfunmi, who was stopped at the center of the line on the play, but kept his legs churning and managed to wiggle free.

The play moved the ball to the Aggies five, but two incomplete passes bookended a two-yard gain by Soso Jamabo.