As much as UCLA's offense has looked a little off in this game, the Bruins are still in it after scoring with 4 minutes 19 seconds left on the clock.

UCLA drove 64 yards in seven plays, with quarterback Josh Rosen supplying all by the final nine yards.

Rosen had a 12-yard run -- he also took a seven-yard sack -- and completed three passes for 50 yards.

Bolu Olorunfunmi did the rest with a spectacular touchdown run in which he was hit at the 3 yard line, was lifted feet over head into almost a handstand on the back of Aggies defender Armani Watts, found his balance, and found the end zone.