UCLA will kick off to Texas A&M, and the 12th Man -- that famous A&M home crowd -- is ready.

The press box is shaking.

Kickoff goes to the end zone and the Aggies will start from their own 20 after return.

Well, the ball didn't stay with the Aggies long.

On the fifth play, Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight connected with Jamal Jeffrey on a swing pass and Jeffrey fumbled when UCLA's Taahan Goodman put a shoulder pad on the ball.

Kenny Young recovered for UCLA, giving the Bruins the ball at the Aggies' 43.