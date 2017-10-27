Jacob Ables is a very smart kid. His stepdad, however....

For fathers and sons of all ages, it’s hard to top the World Series when it comes to a classic bonding moment.

That’s true for Clay Brooks and his 13-year-old stepson, Jacob Ables — even though they’re rooting for opposite teams.

At Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, Brooks, a fireman from Temple, Texas, wore a an Astros cap while Jacob braved the orange crowd in a Dodgers jersey.

“When both teams won 100 games, we knew we’d have to come,” Brooks said.

Jacob said that he’s been a Dodgers fan seemingly forever and that his grandfather played ball for a Dodgers minor league team. Jacob, a redhead who likes Justin Turner, plays baseball himself.

Both Brooks and Jacob thought their team was going to win.

“We have better pitchers,” Jacob said, matter-of-factly.

The pair watched the pandemonium that was extra-innings Game 2 together.

“Happy, mad, happy, mad,” is how Jacob described it.

When one of them cheered, the other had his face in his hands, Brooks said.

Outside Minute Maid Park, barbecue pits were smoking meats, an inflatable tube man in a Jose Altuve jersey dancing in the breeze atop a Texas barbecue joint nearby.

The stadium’s retractable roof was closed, but a bald eagle flew in from center field during the national anthem.

On people’s shirts and hats was the phrase, “Houston Strong,” the words that reverberated through the city after Hurricane Harvey.