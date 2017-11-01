Plaschke predicts Dodgers fans will be celebrating tonight after Game 7

The Dodgers will win.

That’s my World Series Game 7 prediction, I’m putting it right out there, and while it might lack drama, it is not short of substance.

The Dodgers will defeat the Houston Astros tonight to win their first World Series championship in 29 years – and sixth in their 59 years in Los Angeles – for one simple reason.

The Dodgers are the better team. They were the better team during the regular season, they were better in the previous two rounds of the playoffs, and they will be better in the only game left.

Throw out the records of starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Lance McCullers Jr., because everybody is going to pitch in this game.

Throw out the deadening fatigues and nagging injuries, because adrenaline will allow everyone to feel at full strength in this game.

“This is Game 7. Every player works and dreams about this moment,’’ said manager Dave Roberts before the game. “So innings, at-bats, workload, we don’t care. We’re trying to win one game. So all that stuff is out the window.’’

The Dodgers have better pitchers. I’ll take the three starters they will use tonight – Darvish, Alex Wood and Clayton Kershaw – over the Astros starters who are available: McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel.

The Dodgers have better relievers. They have the best closer in the game in Kenley Jansen while the Astros don’t even have a closer. If Houston is going to be in a position to win, who is getting those last three outs?

The Dodgers offense is more consistent. Heroes can come from anywhere, from relentless Chris Taylor to August castoff Joc Pederson to Kirk Gibson imitator Justin Turner. The Astros offense is basically confined to its first four hitters, and really runs on the duo of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. In the Astros wins in the last two play rounds, that duo has combined for 17 RBIs. In the Astros losses, zero RBIs. And both have struggled against Darvish.

Finally, the Dodgers are 6-1 at home this postseason, while the Astros are 2-6 on the road, and that will matter in the biggest game in Dodger Stadium history. Three hours before first pitch Wednesday afternoon, fans were already standing and chanting, “Let’s Go Dodgers.’’

After the Dodgers bring them their long-awaited title, they will be singing that tune long into the night.