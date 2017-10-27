They are old-school fans, even when it comes to some gear

Nick Casebolt wears a Yu Darvish jersey from his Rangers days while taking in Game 3 with his father, Derek.

Nick Casebolt came to Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in a Texas Rangers jersey.

It had Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish’s name on the back.

Rough night to be a Yu Darvish fan, like 19-year-old Nick. The starting pitcher didn’t even throw two full innings after the Astros jumped to a 4-0 lead.

Still, Nick got to attend the World Series with his dad, Derek, a 45-year-old manager for T-Mobile.

Derek, who has three younger brothers, has been a baseball fan since he was an infant, he said. His parents, who attended the 1972 World Series, hung baseball banners all over his room when he was a baby.

He grew up in Colorado, and his parents are Rockies fans. But he always loved the Dodgers.

When they watched the 1988 World Series on TV, “they all magically became Oakland A’s fans just to give me a hard time,” Derek said, laughing. “Now, they root for anyone who’s playing the Dodgers.”