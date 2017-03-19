More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
Elite field thinning out in the final miles
It seems like a two-person race for the men at the 23 mile mark. Elisha Barno and Daniel Limo have extended a nice lead over the group as they get to the 2-hour mark of the race.
Hellen Jepkurgat is running away with the women's race. At the 22-mile mark, she has a comfortable lead of more than a minute.