More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
Elite men are catching up with the elite women group
A little over an hour in for the L.A. Marathon and the elite men are nearing the elite women's group in West Hollywood.
A strong group of nine men are on pace for about a 2 hour and 15 minute finish, and the women are at a pace for two hours and 30 minutes.