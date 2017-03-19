Sports Now
L.A. Marathon live updates: Route info, road closures and scenes from the race
More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.

Elite men are catching up with the elite women group

A little over an hour in for the L.A. Marathon and the elite men are nearing the elite women's group in West Hollywood. 

A strong group of nine men are on pace for about a 2 hour and 15 minute finish, and the women are at a pace for two hours and 30 minutes.

Latest updates

