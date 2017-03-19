More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
Hellen Jepkurgat runs away with women's marathon win
Kenyan Hellen Jepkurgat broke away from the pack early and never looked back as dominated the women's division of the L.A. Marathon.
Jepkurgat opened a decisive lead around the 13 mile mark and cruised to victory in 2:34:24, almost two minutes ahead of the second place finisher Jane Kibii of Kenya.
Angela Orjuela of Colombia finished third and Joanna Reyes of Riverside finished fourth.