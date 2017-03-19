More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
Hellen Jepkurgat opening lead in women's race
Hellen Jepkurgat has opened up a considerable lead over Biruktayit Degefa as they have hit the 17-mile mark in Beverly Hills.
The pace is slower than pervious years, but Jepkurgat's mile 16 was the fast mile of the race so far.
The men are approaching mile 18, and there is still a group of about nine men together near the front.