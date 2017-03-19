More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
The lead runners are setting a good pace
The elite women have just made it past Echo Park Lake and are on a strong pace so far. There is a group of about seven women in the main group with Hellen Jepkurgat is leading the race at this point.
The men are winding their way through downtown and making their way to Echo Park now.