Augusta National seems to be playing easier on Sunday

Augusta National seems to be playing easier than it has all week.

The early starters are showing more red numbers than past days.

the best round of the day so far belongs to Brenden Steele, who through seven holes has birdied one, two, three and seven. He's two over for the tournament.

At two under for the day are Mathew Fitzpatrick (through 6 holes, four over for the tournament) and Daniels Berger (4, +4).

Those shooting one under are Steve Stricker (2, +3), Hideki Matsuyama (1, +3), Branden Grace (3, +4), Adam Hadwin (9, +7), Luis Oosthuizen (9, +7) and Marc Leishman (12, +8).

The top pairings will start to tee off around 2 p.m. EDT.