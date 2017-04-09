Fred Couples making some early noise

Fred Couples is off to a good start in the final round of the Masters. He birdied three of the first four holes to go one under for the tournament.

On the first hole, he put his approach shot to 10 feet and made the putt. The par five second hole had him put his second shot in a greenside bunker. He chipped to 10 inches and he had his second birdie.

On the fourth hole, a par three, he put his tee shot 15 feet from the pin and made the putt. He parred the fifth hole.

The leaders, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, are at six under.