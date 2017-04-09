Garcia's lead dwindles to one through seven holes

The seventh hole could have been a big swing hole for Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose.

Garcia was looking at bogey after putting his tee shot in the trees and his second shot in the bunker. He chipped to within six feet.

Rose, meanwhile, was perfect down the fairway and put his approach to four feet.

They both made their putts.

Garcia is eight under and Rose at seven under.

Rickie Fowler is alone at five under and Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman are at two under.