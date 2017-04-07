Charley Hoffman back in Masters lead as Sergio Garcia falters

Charley Hoffman, after bogeying five of six holes, has backed his way back into the Masters lead as Sergio Garcia found trouble on the 10th hole.

Hoffman's downward spiral started on No. 6 and didn't end until he parred No. 12. His putting fell apart as he missed several putts he would have made on Thursday.

Hoffman is at three under par after 12 holes.

Garcia had moved into a tie at four under, but then Garcia triple-bogeyed the 10th. It erased his four-birdie, one-bogey front nine.

William McGirt is in an enviable spot, having completed his round at two under. He can't lose any more strokes.

Joining Garcia at one under are Ryan Moore, Jon Rahm, Andy Sullivan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.