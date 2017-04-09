Justin Rose takes two-shot lead as Garcia starts to falter

Justin Rose is playing rock solid golf propelling him to a two-shot lead after 11 holes. He's at eight under.

Sergio Garcia, who at one point was up by three shots on the front nine, bogied the 10th after missing the green to the right, leaving him a difficult shot. He then bogied the 11th after an errant tee shot. He's at six under.

Thomas Pieters has birdied four holes in a row to tie Garcia at six under after 15 holes.

Matt Kuchar got a hole-in-one on the 16th hole. He's at five under along with Thomas Pieters.

Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel are at four under.