Masters starts with an emotional tribute to Arnold Palmer

With a moment of silence, a few tears and two tee shots, the 81st Masters began.

It was the first Masters since four-time champion Arnold Palmer died in September. Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne told thousands crammed around the first tee that the unbearable sadness was surpassed by the love and affection everyone felt for "The King."

He asked for a moment of silence, and then turned it over to Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to hit the ceremonial opening tee shots.