Sports

Live coverage of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Masters starts with an emotional tribute to Arnold Palmer

Associated Press

With a moment of silence, a few tears and two tee shots, the 81st Masters began.

It was the first Masters since four-time champion Arnold Palmer died in September. Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne told thousands crammed around the first tee that the unbearable sadness was surpassed by the love and affection everyone felt for "The King."

He asked for a moment of silence, and then turned it over to Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to hit the ceremonial opening tee shots.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are moved to tears during the ceremony for Arnold Palmer before start of the Masters on Thursday. (Curtis Compton / TNS)
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are moved to tears during the ceremony for Arnold Palmer before start of the Masters on Thursday. (Curtis Compton / TNS)

