Some Kansas State players felt disrespected Thursday night after their Kentucky counterparts did not take part in the traditional postgame handshake following the teams’ Sweet 16 game Thursday night.

“That’s not the sportsmanship you like to see, but that’s them,” Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III said after his team’s 61-58 victory. “They just walked off the court. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know.”