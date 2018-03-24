Kansas' Marcus Garrett is fouled by Clemson's Elijah Thomas during the second half Friday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Kansas made it through the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row as a No. 1 seed after surviving a late scare and beating fifth-seeded Clemson 80-76 in a Midwest Region semifinal.

Now the Jayhawks will try to get through the Elite Eight for the first time since they won the 2012 national title. They'll play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's second semifinal between No. 2-seeded Duke and No. 11 Syracuse.

Clemson, in a regional semifinal for the first time since 1997, had a six-minute field goal drought and shot 36% in the first half. The Tigers trailed by 20 early in the second half.