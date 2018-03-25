Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four.
This improbable NCAA tournament just took its craziest turn yet.
Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over No. 9 Kansas State on Saturday night, capping a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Region.
SOUTH REGIONAL
at Atlanta
9 Kansas State (25-11) vs. 11 Loyola Chicago (31-5)
Texas Tech is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
Keenan Evans had 16 points as the third-seeded Red Raiders overcame an early first-half hole and dominated second-seeded Purdue down the stretch to earn a 78-65 victory in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.
Texas Tech will play top seed Villanova in the East Regional final Sunday.
Duke found a way to crack Syracuse's zone defense, and now the Blue Devils are back in the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2015 team won it all.
Freshman Marvin Bagley III turned in a giant second-half effort, and second-seeded Duke held off the 11th-seeded Orange in a 69-65 chess match of a victory in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday night.
All that talk about busted brackets and the maddest March ever — not happening in the Midwest.
Villanova’s three-point party rolled past the pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.
The top-seeded Wildcats continued their outside feast, downing the fifth-seeded Mountaineers 90-78 on Friday night to earn their second trip to the regional finals in three seasons.
Jalen Brunson led Villanova with 27 points and Omari Spellman added 18 with eight rebounds as the Wildcats overcame the West Virginia press by hitting 13 of 24 shots from three-point range.
Kansas made it through the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row as a No. 1 seed after surviving a late scare and beating fifth-seeded Clemson 80-76 in a Midwest Region semifinal.
Now the Jayhawks will try to get through the Elite Eight for the first time since they won the 2012 national title. They'll play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's second semifinal between No. 2-seeded Duke and No. 11 Syracuse.
Clemson, in a regional semifinal for the first time since 1997, had a six-minute field goal drought and shot 36% in the first half. The Tigers trailed by 20 early in the second half.
Some Kansas State players felt disrespected Thursday night after their Kentucky counterparts did not take part in the traditional postgame handshake following the teams’ Sweet 16 game Thursday night.
“That’s not the sportsmanship you like to see, but that’s them,” Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III said after his team’s 61-58 victory. “They just walked off the court. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know.”
Junior guard Amaad Wainright said: “They didn’t shake our hands. It’s sorry.
NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
All times Pacific (*approximate time; game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the previous one):
FRIDAY SWEET 16
EAST REGIONAL
at Boston
1 Villanova (32-4) vs. 5 West Virginia (26-10)
MIDWEST REGIONAL
at Omaha
1 Kansas (29-7) vs. 5 Clemson (25-9)