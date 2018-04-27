Ryan Shazier, right, walks with his wife, Michelle, to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection in the first round. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier limped slowly onto the stage at the NFL draft and announced Pittsburgh's first-round pick less than five months after a spine injury.

“That's a huge lift not only for him but for us,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. “To see where he has come from to where he is and knowing where he might be able to go, it's beyond inspirational.”