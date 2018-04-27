It was a Cleveland curveball.
The Browns took a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but it wasn’t USC’s Sam Darnold, the odds-on favorite to go first for the better part of three months.
Instead, Cleveland called the name of Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who seemed to gather momentum in recent weeks.
The NFL draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division.
Though they are set at quarterback, and without a first-round pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row, Rams general manager Les Snead, coach Sean McVay and the scouting and personnel staffs will still pay attention Thursday night when the three-day draft begins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Snead said this week that it would be fun to sit back and "actually see how that whole top five, all the quarterback drama plays out."
The Rams also will monitor what might have been.
A look at Sam Farmer's predictions on how the first round of the NFL draft should go today:
1. CLEVELAND; Sam Darnold, QB, USC; Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are considerations here, but Darnold is the safest bet for a club that hasn't gotten QB right.
2. NEW YORK GIANTS; Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State; The Giants, committed to 37-year-old Eli Manning, bypass a quarterback and take a player who can help them win right away.
The 2018 NFL draft starts Thursday, and fans have numerous viewing options for the event.
The first round begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fox will broadcast the event on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it online.
The second and third rounds take place on Friday starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox will show it all on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
There are several players from two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among them:
Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Plenty of teams are enamored with the quarterback who's widely considered the best pure passer in this class. There's a good chance when the draft begins that he'll be selected among the first five picks.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis took a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold in The Times’ annual beat writers’ mock draft. Each reporter made a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.
