Fourth Round
101. Carolina (from Cleveland through Green Bay), Ian Thomas, te, Indiana.
102. Minnesota (from N.Y. Giants through Tampa Bay), Jaylin Holmes, de, Ohio State.
The Chargers began Day 3 of the NFL draft the same way they’ve ended the first two days — by taking a defensive player.
The Chargers added another linebacker, taking Kyzir White from West Virginia.
A safety in college, White, the brother of Bears wide receiver Kevin White, has the size (6-foot-2, 218 pounds) to move down to the front seven for the Chargers, most likely to help on the weak side where speed is more valued.
The Rams selected Michigan State center Brian Allen in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 111th pick.
Allen is the second offensive lineman chosen by the Rams, who selected Texas Christian tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 302-pound Allen played center and guard for Michigan State and was second-team All-Big Ten Conference for three years.
Pick (Overall):
1 (65): OAKLAND (from Baltimore): OT Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T)
2 (66): NEW YORK GIANTS: OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia)
The Rams finally made their first pick of the NFL draft, selecting Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom on Friday in the third round with the 89th pick.
The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Noteboom said he was excited about joining the Rams and playing for coach Sean McVay.
“It’s fantastic just knowing all the pieces they’ve added, what a great young team it is,” Noteboom said during a teleconference. “And Coach McVay. I think it’s the perfect spot.”
The Chargers continued to add to their defense in the early rounds, selecting defensive tackle Justin Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
After beginning last season’s draft by taking offensive players in the first three rounds, they have taken defensive players with six of their last seven picks.
Jones was part of a strong defensive line at North Caronlina State, helping eat up blocks so first-round pick Bradley Chubb could harass quarterbacks.
Pick (Overall):
1 (33): CLEVELAND: T Austin Corbett (Nevada)
2 (34): NEW YORK GIANTS: G Will Hernandez (UTEP)
The Chargers, in need of help at linebacker, selected Uchenna Nwosu from USC with the No. 48 pick in the NFL draft.
Nwosu had 75 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season for USC, making him one of the better pass-rushing linebackers in the draft.
He joins Derwin James as defensive players selected in the first two rounds by the Chargers. A year ago, the team took three-straight offensive players before selecting Rayshawn Jenkins in the fourth round.
Lamar Jackson is a Heisman Trophy winner who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and passed for more than 3,500 yards in two different seasons.
But the former Louisville quarterback had to wait until No. 32 — the last first-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft — before his name was called. The Baltimore Ravens traded up, with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, to make the pick.
When asked — or almost asked — if he’s motivated by doubts over how well his skills will translate to the pro game, Jackson politely told reporters Thursday night:
1. Tampa Bay traded its first- (No. 7) and seventh-round (No. 255) picks to Buffalo for the Bills’ first- (No. 12) and second-round (No. 53 and No. 56) picks. Buffalo selected Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming at No. 7. Tampa Bay selected Vita Vea, DT, Washington, and received picks No. 53 and No. 56.
2. Oakland traded its first-round (No. 10) to Arizona for the Cardinals’ first- (No. 15), third- (No. 79), fifth-round (No. 152) picks. Arizona selected Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Oakland selected Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA, and received picks No. 79 (Round 3) and No. 152 (Round 5).
3. Green Bay traded its first-round (No. 14) to New Orleans for the Saints’ first- (No. 27) and fifth-round (No. 147) picks and a 2019 first-round pick. New Orleans selected Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio. Green Bay traded the No. 27 pick to Seattle and received selection No. 147 (Round 5).