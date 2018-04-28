UCLA's Kolton Miller celebrates with fans after being selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 15 pick. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

1. Tampa Bay traded its first- (No. 7) and seventh-round (No. 255) picks to Buffalo for the Bills’ first- (No. 12) and second-round (No. 53 and No. 56) picks. Buffalo selected Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming at No. 7. Tampa Bay selected Vita Vea, DT, Washington, and received picks No. 53 and No. 56.

2. Oakland traded its first-round (No. 10) to Arizona for the Cardinals’ first- (No. 15), third- (No. 79), fifth-round (No. 152) picks. Arizona selected Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Oakland selected Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA, and received picks No. 79 (Round 3) and No. 152 (Round 5).

3. Green Bay traded its first-round (No. 14) to New Orleans for the Saints’ first- (No. 27) and fifth-round (No. 147) picks and a 2019 first-round pick. New Orleans selected Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio. Green Bay traded the No. 27 pick to Seattle and received selection No. 147 (Round 5).