If the NFL draft was held in a vacuum — no surprises, no trades up, no crazy reaches and no cascading falls — the Chargers would know who they're taking with the No. 17 pick of the first round Thursday evening.

The evaluations are done. The grades are in.

But it absolutely, 100% doesn't work that way, and that's why in the final hours leading up to this thing, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and his staff don't know who they'll select first.