Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold could both be top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

There are several players from the two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among them:

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Plenty of teams are enamored with the quarterback who's widely considered the best pure passer in this class. There's a good chance when the draft begins that he'll be selected among the first five picks.