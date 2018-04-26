There are several players from the two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among them:
Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Plenty of teams are enamored with the quarterback who's widely considered the best pure passer in this class. There's a good chance when the draft begins that he'll be selected among the first five picks.
The NFL draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division.